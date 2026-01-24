INDIA

Who is Krishna Karunesh? New CEO of Noida Authority who replaces Lokesh M over techie Yuvraj Mehta's death

Senior IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, replacing former CEO Lokesh M after Yuvraj Mehta, Noida techie who's tragic death by drowning shift the spotlight on the administration.

IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has replaced Lokesh M as the new CEO of Noida Authority

Add DNA as a Preferred Source