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Who is Koel Mallick? TMC's celebrity Rajya Sabha MP resigns amid party turmoil

Koel Mallick's resignation from the Rajya Sabha has made headlines and added to the troubles of the Trinamool Congress, as the party's strength in the Upper House has been reduced to just nine.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 05:07 PM IST

Who is Koel Mallick? TMC's celebrity Rajya Sabha MP resigns amid party turmoil
Actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick has stepped down from the Rajya Sabha. (Pic Credits: Instagram/yourkoel)
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In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick on Thursday reportedly resigned from the Rajya Sabha, reducing the party's strength in the Upper House from 13 to just 9 members. She is the fourth Rajya Sabha MP from TMC to have exited after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik. Some reports suggest that more resignations are on the way in the coming days, raising questions over TMC's position in the Upper House.

 

Notably, the news of her resignation came 66 days after the popular Bengali actress took the oath in the Rajya Sabha. She took an oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi on April 6 and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle with a caption, olly''I am honoured to be taking the oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 6th, and for the opportunity I have been given to serve the people of Bengal. This is the beginning of a new journey, and I will try to do my best. Seek your blessings.''

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Koel Mallick (@yourkoel)

 

Who is Koel Mallick?

 

Koel Mallick, whose real name is Rukmini Mallick, is a popular name in Bengali cinema and is the daughter of veteran actor Ranjit Mallick. Born on April 28, 1982, Koel is fondly termed as 'Tolly Queen', has been a recipient of several awards in her career, including Filmfare Awards Bangla, Anandalok Puraskar, and BFJA Awards. She was also honoured with the Mahanayak Samman in 2023 by the Government of West Bengal.

 

While making her debut in 2003 with Nater Guru, Koel established herself in Bengali cinema as a leading Tollywood star by delivering hits like Hemlock Society, Shubhodrishti, Mon Mane Na, and Paglu, among others.

 

Apart from films, Koel has also made her mark in Bengali television after she made her debut in 2007 with ZEE Bangla's show Mahalaya. She has also featured as a celebrity judge on the reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Bengali version).

 

On the personal front, Koel married Nispal Singh in February 2013 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. In May 2020, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, and later in December 2024, they welcomed a baby girl.

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