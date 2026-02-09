Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident.

Six people were injured in a high-speed Lamborghini car accident in Kanpur on Monday. According to police, the Rs 12 crore car was driven by the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway. Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident.

Who is KK Mishra?



KK Mishra, also known as Munna Mishra, is the owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company, a major tobacco supplier based in Kanpur. He is a key player in the Indian tobacco industry, with Banshidhar supplying tobacco to various pan masala brands.

Earlier, the tobacco baron had hit headlines when the IT Departmentseized a luxury fleet of cars, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royce and more, valued at Rs 60 crores, from his Delhi residence.