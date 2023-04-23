Who is Kirandeep Singh, wife of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh?

Meet Kirandeep Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh | Photo: File

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been arrested from the Moga district of Punjab after hiding from the police since March 18. Amritpal singh's was always on the radar while the Khalistan leader was on the run.

Amritpal Singh married his wife, Kirandeep kaur on February 11, just a few days before he stormed the Ajnala Police Station along with his supporters to free his aide Toofan Singh. Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal have only been married for 1.5 months.

Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI based out of the United Kingdom, where Khalistani activity has increased massively. The Indian High Commission also became a victim for Khalistan supporters, who surrounded the area in a protest.

Who is Kirandeep Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh?

The Punjab Police, in an effort to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, has decided to expand their radar of search by now investigating his wife Kirandeep Kaur. It is expected that she will be summoned for questioning by the authorities soon.

