Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...

Former IPS officer and ex-Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has demanded a detailed "White Paper" in view of the worsening air pollution in the national capital.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

Former IPS officer and ex-Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has demanded a detailed "White Paper" in view of the worsening air pollution in the national capital. Sharing a detailed suggestion on X, Bedi divided her proposal into two key parts: the first calling for accountability for the deteriorating situation in Delhi, and the second for short- and long-term measures to address the crisis. 

"A suggestion—Part One. Can a White Paper be prepared of the current challenge of Air Pollution? Fix past accountability. What is the current crisis due to? Who and what failed us. The inheritance?" Bedi wrote on 'X'.

 

 

"Part Two. And where do we go from here to halt the decline? And reverse the crisis. What are the immediate,short term, and long term measures and by whom? And How? With proposed time lines. By respective departments and the people at large too. All organised sections?As everyone is a contributor and also a solution. Alongside a mass dissemination of education and media awareness drives alongside relentless enforcement", she added. 

Delhi continues to choke on toxic air 

The national capital has witnessed multiple days of dangerous air quality levels this year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'very poor' category for weeks. According to experts, prolonged exposure to toxic air may pose a serious threat to health, particularly for children, senior citizens, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. 

Who is Kiran Bedi?

Born in 1949, Kiran Bedi scripted history by becoming the first woman in India to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. She also served as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between 2016 and 2021. A former tennis player, Bedi, remained in the Indian Police Service before taking a voluntary retirement in 2007. 

Interestingly, Bedi was also one of the key faces during the 2011 anti-corruption movement led by activist Anna Hazare. 

