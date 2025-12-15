Who is King Abdullah II? Jordon’s monarch hosting PM Modi, whose real estate empire spread over US, UK, has net worth of Rs...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day trip where he was welcomed in Amman, Jordon, by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. He ascended the throne after his father's death in 1999 making him the longest serving monarch. His wealth includes overseas real estate properties.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day trip to three Global South countries, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the contemporary longest-serving Arab monarch, has been hosting him in Amman. The visit is seen as a significant move amid the changing global dynamics, especially in the trade sector where uncertainties have disturbed the regional balance.

Who is King Abdullah II?

Al Hussein has been the King of Jordon, a country in West Asia, since he was crowned in 1999 when he succeeded his father after the latter’s death. He is not only the most influential but also one of the world's wealthiest monarchs, a large part of which he gained from a huge overseas real estate business and long-term investments.

What is King Abdullah II’s net worth?

As per the current estimates, King Abdullah II has an estimated net worth of around USD 750 million (68,05,35,00,000). The Celebrity Net Worth site has projected his wealth to be around £607 million (USD 750 million). According to reports, his wealth empire is spread from luxury properties across the United States to the United Kingdom, as well as investments as part of Jordan's tourism and development initiatives, including the Red Sea Astrarium project.

However, his wealth came under scrutiny in 2021, as the Pandora Papers revealed a secret empire including Malibu's clifftops in California to Washington DC and in some of London's elite areas. The records by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists the same year also showed that a lot of his overseas properties were owned under offshore companies registered in the British Virgin Islands.

These official documents show that his overseas purchases have been remarkably expensive, including the Malibu property (purchased in August 2014) worth USD 33.5 million along with buying two neighbouring homes. He also bought three condominiums in Washington, DC for a total of USD 13.8 million. Further, he also owns seven luxury properties in the UK, including three in London's Belgravia, bought between 2003 and 2011 which are now worth about USD 28 million.

Abdullah's fortune is a mix of royal inheritance and massive investments. The Arab royal family is estimated to own an overseas real estate network worth over USD 100 million and is also linked to the USD 1.55 billion Red Sea Astrarium project.



PM Modi is in Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. After concluding the Jordan visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Ethiopia from December 16 to 17, marking his first visit to the African nation.