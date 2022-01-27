Who is Khan Sir? The man who allegedly incited violence in Bihar against RRB NTPC exam

Today marks the third day of the violent protest that took place in Bihar where empty coaches of a stationary train were set on fire in Gaya against the recruitment process of the Ministry of Railways.

Regarding the violence, the Bihar police have registered an FIR in Patna against Khan Sir, a popular YouTuber and five other teachers who were allegedly involved in inciting violence over the controversy surrounding the results of the Railway Recruitment Board for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC). Apart from this, an FIR is also registered against more than 400 unidentified persons.

#WATCH | Students protesting against alleged irregularities in a railway exam set a train on fire in Gaya, Bihar earlier today



"Railway tracks were also damaged which are being repaired. Senior officers from Railways have reached the spot," said SSP Aditya Kumar pic.twitter.com/7lVkedvmKm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Khan Sir, a Patna based teacher who provides coaching on YouTube for competitive examinations to aspirants is the main man who is under the scanner of the Bihar police. He is the main accused of inciting violence amongst aspirants over the RRB NTPC exams.

Who is Khan Sir?

This man runs a popular coaching centre in Patna by the name of 'Khan GS Research Centre' and is quite famous for its unique teaching style. After the violence broke on Monday, Khan sir apparently released a video appealing to students/aspirants to carry out their protests in a peaceful manner. He said that if they turned towards violence, no one would support them.

On Monday, job aspirants in large numbers assembled at the Rajendra Nagar Railway terminal disrupted train operations for hours and vandalised railway property.

The Bihar police registered FIRs based on the statements given by agitating students who were detained on Monday and Tuesday who stated that they were motivated to do so after a video was released by Khan Sir where he allegedly provoked students to go out on the streets and protest if the RRB NTPC exams were not cancelled.