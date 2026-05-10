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Who is KG Arunraj? Ex-IRS officer takes oath as minister in Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Nadu cabinet

Former IRS officer KG Arunraj was sworn in as a minister in Tamil Nadu’s new TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Who is KG Arunraj? Ex-IRS officer takes oath as minister in Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Nadu cabinet
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KG Arunraj was sworn in as a minister in the newly formed Tamil Nadu government led by C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where Vijay and nine MLAs from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) officially assumed office.

Arunraj, who previously served in the Income Tax Department, brings an administrative background to the cabinet. Before entering politics, he worked in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Maharashtra. After opting for voluntary retirement from government service, he joined TVK and quickly emerged as one of the party’s key organisational figures.

In June last year, Vijay appointed him as the party’s General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda, a role that helped shape TVK’s outreach and election strategy ahead of the Assembly polls.

Strong Electoral Debut From Tiruchengodu

Arunraj contested the Assembly election from the Tiruchengodu constituency and secured a convincing victory with a margin of 28,712 votes. His win reflected the wider electoral wave in favour of TVK, which made a remarkable entry into Tamil Nadu politics during its very first election campaign.

Political observers have noted that Arunraj’s combination of bureaucratic experience and political visibility could make him an important figure in the new administration.

Vijay Takes Oath as Chief Minister

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, widely known by his screen title “Thalapathy,” became Tamil Nadu’s 13th Chief Minister following TVK’s strong electoral performance. Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office during the ceremony attended by several political leaders, celebrities, and party supporters.

Among the notable attendees were Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vijay’s family members, and actor Trisha Krishnan.

Alongside Arunraj, other senior TVK leaders including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K.A. Sengottaiyan, P. Venkataramanan, R. Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, T.K. Prabhu, and S. Keerthana also joined the cabinet.

Coalition Support Helped TVK Form Government

Although TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, it remained short of the majority mark. Vijay later secured support from Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), allowing him to stake claim to form the government.

Following days of political negotiations and multiple meetings with the Governor, Vijay was formally invited to lead the new administration, marking a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

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