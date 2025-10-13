Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

Meet Bhawna Chaudhary who made history in BSF Air Wing, is first woman to…, has been awarded by DG with…

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow

Karauli Sarkar: To unite Faith, Art and Spiritual Reasoning in the Heart of Vrindavan

Download Pikashow APK (Official) – Watch IPL , Live Cricket & Movies Free

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally

Who is Kannan Gopinathan who joined Congress? He became famous for...

Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry dating? Couple seen kissing, cuddling on yacht, pics surface

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Kannan Gopinathan who joined Congress? He became famous for...

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from service in 2019 as a mark of protesting the “shutdown” of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, joined Congress. Born in Kottyam in Kerala, Gopinathan believes that Congress can take the nation in the right direction.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Who is Kannan Gopinathan who joined Congress? He became famous for...
Kannan Gopinathan joined Congress (Image courtesy: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from service in 2019 as a mark of protesting the “shutdown” of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, joined Congress on Monday. Kannan Gopinathan joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and party leader Pawan Khera. Kannan Gopinathan reasoned that his decision to join the party came after he realised that Congress could make the right decision.

Who is Kannan Gopinathan?

Kannan Gopinathan is a former IAS officer and activist from Kerala who was born in Kottayam. He studied in Palakkad and later earned a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi. He married Himani Pathak, a software engineer.

Why did Kannan Gopinathan join the Congress?

“I resigned (as an officer) in 2019. One thing was clear at that time: the direction in which the Government wants to take the country is not right. It was clear that I had to fight against the wrong...I travelled across 80-90 districts and spoke with the people; I met several leaders. Then it became clear that only the Congress party can take the country in the direction in which it should go,” he said.

Gopinathan further opposed the government's action to “shut down” Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. “Abrogating Article 370 might be a decision of the Government. But if you decide to shut down an entire state, jail all journalists, MPs and former CMs, shut down transportation, communication and internet, then is it right? This is a question not just for me but for all of us. Can this be right in a democratic nation? Should voices not have been raised against this? I raised that question and I stand by it even today,” Kannan Gopinathan said.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.The restoration of statehood remains a key demand from the regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to..
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Anil Ambani aide Ashok Kumar Pal sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...
This musical drama starring Amitabh-Jaya was based on legendary singer's life
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s plan ‘absurd’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE