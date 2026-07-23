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Who is Kandula Jessie? Andhra teen selected for Mission ShaktiSAT; Know more about 14-year-old ISRO dream

14-year-old Kandula Jessie from East Godavari, AP, is the only Telugu girl among 20 Indians selected for Mission ShakthiSAT lunar CubeSat from 12,000 applicants.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 02:29 PM IST

Who is Kandula Jessie? Andhra teen selected for Mission ShaktiSAT; Know more about 14-year-old ISRO dream
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Kandula Jessie, a Class 10 student from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, has been selected for Mission ShakthiSAT, an international lunar CubeSat programme led by Space Kidz India. She was chosen from nearly 12,000 applicants across 108 countries and is the only Telugu student among the 20 girls selected from India.

Who is Kandula Jessie?

Jessie attends Dhavaleswaram, East Godavari's Zilla Parishad Girls High School. Her upbringing is modest. Her mother stays at home and her father is a carpenter. Due to financial difficulties, she transferred from her previous private school to a government institution. Jessie's science teacher, Manimala, who is in charge of the Atal Tinkering Lab at school, saw that Jessie was interested in STEM and urged her to apply for the mission. Jessie continued to focus on science and do well academically despite having few resources.

How she was selected

The selection process was drawn out and competitive. Jessie finished 21 modules and 550 online training sessions. Thermodynamics, propulsion and satellite systems were among the subjects covered. She also submitted a one-minute film outlining Mission ShakthiSAT and the importance of STEM education, as well as an hour-long interview with scientists from around the world. She worked with her teachers to improve her communication abilities in English to get ready. She was chosen as one of 20 Indian competitors following the rounds.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi's residence: 'Huge security breach'

What is Mission ShakthiSAT?

Mission ShakthiSAT is an all-girls global lunar CubeSat initiative by Chennai-based Space Kidz India. The programme trains school girls in satellite technology, engineering, and space research through hands-on learning and teamwork. Practical training will begin in New Delhi on 23 August. The CubeSat is planned to be launched from Sriharikota in October after the training. Teachers say Jessie is curious and asks many questions in class. Her selection has also inspired classmates to explore science opportunities. Jessie says the mission has strengthened her goal of working at ISRO. She hopes the training will help her build skills for a future career in India’s space sector.

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