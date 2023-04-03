Who is Kajal Hindustani, woman booked for hate speech after communal clash in Gujarat's Una? (file photo: @kajal_jaihind)

A communal clash erupted at Una town in Gujarat's Gir Somnath on Saturday night, in which two persons were injured, police said. In the clash, two groups hurled stones at each other. The clash was reportedly caused by the speech of Kajal Hindustani at a 'Hindu Sammelan' organised on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday.

She allegedly targeted a minority community. Una town had been on edge since the alleged hate speech. The Una police has registered an FIR against Kajal for her alleged hate speech. She has been booked under IPC section 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief).

But who is Kajal Hindustani? She is a right-wing woman activist from Gujarat. She gave up her real surname Shingala and added Hindusthani to her name.

According to her website, she is a nationalist by core who is working towards spreading awareness about Indian culture and religions. She works for Hindu human rights. She has thousands of followers on social media. She has 86.9k followers on Twitter where she describes herself as an entrepreneur, research analyst and social activist.

Meanwhile, police have also detained more than 50 people on the charge of rioting. "We have registered two FIRs. One is against Kajal Hindustani for hate speech, and another against the mob for rioting," Superintendent of Police Sripal Sheshma told reporters.

READ | Odisha to soon get metro train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, tentative route revealed