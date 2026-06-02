Who is K Annamalai? BJP's prominent Tamil Nadu leader resigns, prepares strong comeback with new party

K Annamalai, one of the BJP's strongest and most significant leaders in Tamil Nadu, has finally submitted his resignation letter in a meeting with Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, and national Gen Sec, BL Santosh in Delhi. He is set to launch a new party as a better alternative to BJP in the state.

K Annamalai submitted his resignation to Nitin Nabin in a meeting with him along with Amit Shah in New Delhi (ANI)

K Annamalai, one of the BJP's strongest and most significant leaders in Tamil Nadu, has finally submitted his resignation letter in a meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in Delhi on Tuesday, ANI news agency said citing sources. During the meeting, former Tamil Nadu BJP president informed about his plans to resign and quit the party to the Bhartiya Janata Party high command.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai had detailed discussions regarding the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu with the three leaders and conveyed the reasons why the party did not win there and what is required to strengthen the party in the state. He shared the details in a five-page note regarding BJP’s performance.

Sources added Annamalai is clear about his thoughts, and the party has assured him it will revert soon after discussing the issue, likely tonight or tomorrow morning. The meetings were crucial in the context of Annamalai's political future.

Annamalai’s new party

According to a ToI report, the IPS officer turned politician is planning to launch his own regional political party in the state, which will be based on “secular” and “Tamil-first” ideology. Reports also suggest that Annamalai may launch the party within six to eight months and may push itself as a viable counterweight to the BJP in the southern state.

According to his close aides, Annamalai plans to launch a political platform that places both Tamil identity with a national outlook in a single platform, while remaining issue-based in its opposition to rival parties.

The 41-year-old leader currently runs a non-profit leadership initiative called “We The Leaders”, which may become the basis for his bigger political project.

His remarks came amid intense discussion on social media over his next political move. Posters featuring slogans like “Our Leader, Come and Lead Us” have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations.

After a month of disagreements between Annamalai and the BJP's central leadership over the party’s political strategy in Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year. As per sources, Annamalai disagreed with the BJP’s stance of renewing its alliance with the AIADMK and with the way candidates were selected ahead of the assembly elections.

Who is K Annamalai?

In 2020, he resigned from the civil services and joined the BJP and after few weeks, he was appointed the state vice president. After a year, the BJP appointed him as the state unit chief when he was just 37. The two years later, the party again gave him another big responsibility of being the election co-in-charge during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, which the BJP went on to lose.