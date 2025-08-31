Who is Justice Vikram Nath? SC Judge says 'stray dog' order made him famous in world, 'grateful to...'

The Supreme Court's order on stray dogs caught lot of attention nation wide. Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath said the "stray dog" case has made him famous in civil society across the world.

The Supreme Court's order on stray dogs caught lot of attention nation wide. In its first ruling on August 11, the court ruled to capture and relocate all stray dogs in Delhi NCR to animal shelters amid rising rabies risks which led to massive protests held by animal lovers. Later, the ruling was modified on August 22, permitting just sterlisation and immunisation of dogs, and releasing them back to the area. Regarding this, Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath said the "stray dog" case has made him famous in civil society across the world.

Who is Justice Vikram Nath?

Justice Vikram Nath was heading the special three-judge bench that modified the 'stray dog order' on August 22. In a regional conference on human-wildlife conflict organised by the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Justice Nath said he was grateful to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai for assigning him the case.

Justice Vikram Nath is also a former chief justice of Gujarat High Court and former Judge of the Allahabad High court. As per reports, he is scheduled to become the 54th Chief Justice of India, if the convention of seniority is followed.

What did Justice Vikram Nath said?

In the conference he shared, "For a long time, I have been known in the legal fraternity for my odd jobs, but I am also grateful to stray dogs for giving me recognition not only in this country but in the entire civil society across the world. And I am grateful to our Chief Justice for assigning me this case," Justice Nath sad, as quoted by Live Law.

He also mentioned that during a recent summit of lawyers, including the president of the lawyers' association, he was asked questions about the stray dog issue. 'Recently, we were in 'Law Asia POLA Summit'. The presidents of the lawyers association were here. So they started asking questions about stray dogs matter. I felt very elated …well people outside India also know me. So I am thankful to them for giving me this recognition,' he added.

"I am also getting messages that, apart from dog lovers, dogs are also giving me blessings and best wishes," he said.

'Stray dog' order modified

Supreme Court's Stray Dog Order by special bench, comprising Judges Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, and led by Justice Nath o August 22, directed that dogs will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation in Delhi NCR.SC has also directed that stray dogs cannot be fed in public areas and must be fed only in designated zones. New feeding areas for dogs in municipal wards are to be created.