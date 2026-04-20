Who is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma? Delhi HC judge refuses Arvind Kejriwal's recusal plea; Here's what we know

Delhi Excise policy case: Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday has rejected the plea of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other accused persons seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s excise policy case.

Delhi Excise policy case: Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday has rejected the plea of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other accused persons seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s excise policy case. “Learnt a lot about recusal jurisprudence. In my life for the first time somebody has asked me to recuse. But I learnt a lot about it. I hope I can give a good judgment,” Justice Sharma had said earlier.

The plea of Kejriwal and others is a request to have the current judge in the case withdraw.