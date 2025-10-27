FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Justice Surya Kant, SC judge recommended as next Chief Justice of India

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had recently written to Chief Justice Gavai, seeking his recommendation for the next CJI, in line with established procedure.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

Who is Justice Surya Kant, SC judge recommended as next Chief Justice of India
Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai has recommended the name of Justice Surya Kant as his successor, marking the formal initiation of the process to appoint the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gavai is set to demit office on November 23, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had recently written to Chief Justice Gavai, seeking his recommendation for the next CJI, in line with established procedure.

The appointment of the Chief Justice of India is governed by the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) -- a document that sets out the framework for the appointment, transfer, and elevation of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. According to the MoP, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, considered fit to hold the office, is recommended as the next Chief Justice.

Following this convention, Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge after Justice Gavai, has been recommended for the top judicial post. Upon formal appointment by the President, Justice Kant will assume charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025, and will serve a tenure of nearly 15 months, until February 9, 2027.

Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Surya Kant has had a distinguished judicial and legal career. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as the Advocate General of Haryana and was designated a Senior Advocate at a young age.
Currently, Justice Kant holds key institutional roles -- he serves as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and is the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

