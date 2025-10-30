FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to serve from....

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 07:03 PM IST

Justice Surya Kant is 53rd Chief Justice of India, set to assume office from November 24, 2025 to February 9, 2027. 52nd Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai recommended his name as his successor. 

Who is Justice Surya Kant?

Justice Surya Kant hails from Haryana's Hisar district, and is a judge of the Supreme Court of India. He has served as a Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Haryana. He was the youngest Advocate General of Haryana at the age of 38, when appointed in 2020. He has also served as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court from 2018 to 2019.

He completed his graduation from Government Post Graduate College, Hisar. He later earned his bachelors of law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. He then pursued his Masters of Law from Kurukshetra Univeristy in 2011.

