Who is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai? Meet woman behind Uttarakhand's UCC, named head of 8th Pay Commission

The Centre has appointed Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson of the 8th Pay Commission. The pay panel will also include one member (part-time) and one member-secretary, as per a press release issued by the Cabinet. The centre has named IIM Bangalore Professor Pulak Ghosh the member, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain the member-secretary.
Ranjana Prakash Desai is a former Supreme Court judge. She was appointed as the chairperson of the Delimitation Commission in 2020. She has also served as the head of the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee in 2022.
In February 2025, she was also appointed as the chief of the Gujarat UCC panel. Before submitting its report to the centre, the panel, headed by Desai, will meet all stakeholders. The recommendations will include its proposal on the fitment factor - key to salary hike- among other aspects
As per a press note issued after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, i.e., October 28, the 8th Pay Commission will submit its report to the government in about 18 months. "Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026 (Jan. 1, 2026)," the note said.