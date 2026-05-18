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Who is Justice Manoj Jain? Why has Delhi HC assigned him Kejriwal excise case after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal?

Following the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, Justice Jain will now take up the excise policy matter tomorrow.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 18, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

Who is Justice Manoj Jain? Why has Delhi HC assigned him Kejriwal excise case after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal?
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The Delhi excise policy case will now be heard by Justice Manoj Jain of the Delhi High Court, in which the CBI has challenged the trial court’s discharge of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other accused. Separately, criminal contempt proceedings linked to the case have been assigned to a Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja. 

Following the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, Justice Jain will now take up the excise policy matter tomorrow.

The case was reassigned by the Chief Justice after earlier developments before another Bench. The CBI alleges irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy. During prior hearings, the High Court had cautioned against public statements, social media posts, and edited video clips related to the case, stating that criticism of judicial orders must stay within constitutional limits and that remedies lie in appeal. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and ASG SV Raju appeared for the CBI and backed the continuation of its plea. 

Justice Manoj Jain: Early and educational background

Born on 28th December 196, Justice Manoj Jain graduated from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana. He earned his LL.B. from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1986. In 1992, he joined the Delhi Judicial Service and was promoted to the Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003. He has over a wide range of jurisdictions, including Civil, Criminal, and Family Law. He is also a Fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Besides his judicial roles, he served as the Director (Academics) at the Delhi Judicial Academy and Registrar General of the High Court of Delhi, before his elevation. He was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on 1st May, 2023 and as a Permanent Judge of the Delhi High Court on 22nd July, 2024, according to the reports from Delhi High Court's official page. 

Why did Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recuse herself from Delhi excise policy case?
 

Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday recused herself from hearing the CBI’s appeal against the trial court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the excise policy case. She said she cannot hear the main case after initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and four others.  The recusal comes after weeks of legal arguments by the AAP convenor and other accused parties regarding their right to an unbiased hearing. According to the AAP, Judge Swarna Kanta Sharma has recused herself from hearing the matter after sustained objections raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other accused over concerns regarding a fair trial. Calling it a major victory for Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP said the decision vindicates the stand taken by its leadership from the very beginning.

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