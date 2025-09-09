Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, emerged victorious with a big margin and will take over the role of V-P after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation in July. The INDIA bloc had fielded retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy in the contest against Radhakrishnan.

India witnessed a keenly-observed contest between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy to elect the 15th Vice-President of India. Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, emerged victorious with a big margin and will take over the role of V-P after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation in July. The INDIA bloc had fielded retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy in the contest against Radhakrishnan. Let us tell you more about Justice Reddy here.

What has Justice Reddy's legal career been like?

Justice Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy was born in 1946 in Rangareddy district of present-day Telangana. He started his career as an advocate handling writ and civil cases in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In 1995, he became a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC. A decade later, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court. He became a Supreme Court judge in 2007 and retired four years later, in 2011. In 2013, he became the first Lokayukta of Goa, but resigned within months citing personal reasons.

What will be CP Radhakrishnan's key duties as V-P?

CP Radhakrishnan will serve as the V-P for a period of five years starting the day he assumes office. His main duties as Vice-President will include acting as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House of Parliament). He will also be required to step in the President of India if that position becomes vacant due to death, resignation, or removal. The Vice-President's role is mostly ceremonial yet crucial for maintaining parliamentary order and continuity of the presidency.

When and why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign as V-P?

Dhankhar, aged 74, announced his resignation as Vice-President on July 21 citing health as the reason. However, there has been widespread speculation that the exit was due to a rift between him and the BJP top brass. Dhankhar's term as V-P was scheduled to end in August 2027. The Vice-President of India is elected by members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.