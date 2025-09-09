Nepal Protest: What did Actor Manisha Koirala say on violence and political turmoil in her country?
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan
Israeli military targets Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital Doha: 'Precise strike'
This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV
Who is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA candidate wins Vice-Presidential election to become India's 15th Veep
Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga
After losing ODI series against South Africa, England announce Playing XI for 1st T20I game
Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar succumbs to burn injuries amid Gen Z protest
Apple Store goes down hours ahead of iPhone 17 launch; here's why
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to miss spot in Playing XI? Suryakumar Yadav finally breaks silence
INDIA
Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, emerged victorious with a big margin and will take over the role of V-P after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation in July. The INDIA bloc had fielded retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy in the contest against Radhakrishnan.
India witnessed a keenly-observed contest between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and the Opposition INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy to elect the 15th Vice-President of India. Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Maharashtra, emerged victorious with a big margin and will take over the role of V-P after his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation in July. The INDIA bloc had fielded retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy in the contest against Radhakrishnan. Let us tell you more about Justice Reddy here.
Justice Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy was born in 1946 in Rangareddy district of present-day Telangana. He started his career as an advocate handling writ and civil cases in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In 1995, he became a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC. A decade later, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court. He became a Supreme Court judge in 2007 and retired four years later, in 2011. In 2013, he became the first Lokayukta of Goa, but resigned within months citing personal reasons.
CP Radhakrishnan will serve as the V-P for a period of five years starting the day he assumes office. His main duties as Vice-President will include acting as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House of Parliament). He will also be required to step in the President of India if that position becomes vacant due to death, resignation, or removal. The Vice-President's role is mostly ceremonial yet crucial for maintaining parliamentary order and continuity of the presidency.
Dhankhar, aged 74, announced his resignation as Vice-President on July 21 citing health as the reason. However, there has been widespread speculation that the exit was due to a rift between him and the BJP top brass. Dhankhar's term as V-P was scheduled to end in August 2027. The Vice-President of India is elected by members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.