Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?

A retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice Jagadeesan has led many high-profile Commissions of Inquiry in Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 02:37 PM IST

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?
The Tamil Nadu government has formed a Commission of Inquiry under Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the stampede in actor-politician Vijay’s Karur rally on Saturday, September 27. Justice Jagadeesan, a retired Madras High Court judge, has served as the head of numerous well-known Commissions of Inquiry in Tamil Nadu.

From 2009 to her retirement in 2015, she was a puisne judge in the Madras High Court.

She looked into the violence that broke out following anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, in 2018. When police opened fire on a large group of demonstrators against the Sterlite Copper smelting project, 13 people were murdered.  Action against 17 police officials, including IPS personnel, was suggested by her commission.

She was also a member of a bench that in February 2015 handed the Chennai Police a clean sheet for alleged fictitious encounters in Velachery that resulted in the deaths of five men who were suspected of robbing a bank.

Cases concerning the riches of the late J Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and her friends were also investigated by Justice Jagadeesan.

Karur Stampede 

A stampede at a political rally held by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur left at least 39 persons dead and about 100 injured. G Venkataraman, the Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu, stated that although the organizers had anticipated 10,000 attendees, over 27,000 showed up. 

He said that 500 troops had been sent out for the rally during a late-night press briefing.

"Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected," Mr Venkataraman said.

He said that once the TVK party declared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that 51-year-old Vijay would be at the meeting location by 12 p.m., there was a jump in the number of attendees.  However, he stated that the rally's approval was requested between 3 and 10 p.m.

"The permission was sought between 3 pm-10 pm. The TVK Twitter account said he would come at 12, and the crowd started coming in from 11 AM. He came at 7.40 PM. The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun," he said, adding it was "too early to say what exactly triggered the stampede."

Videos from the scene showed Vijay standing and talking on a large campaign vehicle with thousands of people gathered around it.

Additionally, footage showed Vijay calling for police assistance when the mob got out of control and hurling water bottles from the top of the car to fans who were collapsing.

