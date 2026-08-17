Who is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar? UP judge behind 22 death sentences in 10 cases in 4 months

22 death sentences in just four months have put one Muzaffarnagar judge in the spotlight. But who is Ravi Kumar Diwakar? Let us find out.

A judge in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has captivated the attention of many for sentencing 22 people to death in 10 criminal cases within four months. The name is Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who is an Additional District and Sessions Judge at a fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar. As per a report by the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), the death sentences were handed down between April and August 2026, during which the judge had been posted since November 2025.

Why did Ravi Kumar Diwakar become famous?

Ravi Kumar Diwakar first made headlines in 2022 while serving as a Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Varanasi, who ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The case went on to become one of India's most closely watched religious disputes.

The order was related to a case seeking permission to worship at the Shringar Gauri site inside the Gyanvapi complex. After the order, Diwakar said that he had received several threatening calls from international numbers.

He again came in the spotlight in 2024 after his remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an order related to the 2010 Bareilly riots. The Allahabad High Court later removed those remarks from the order.

Who is Ravi Kumar Diwakar?

Born in 1980, Diwakar joined the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service in 2009 as a Civil Judge (Junior Division). In his career, he has served in several districts, including Sultanpur, Budaun, Varanasi, and Bareilly. In 2017, he was promoted to Civil Judge (Senior Division) and entered the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service in 2023.

He is currently posted in Muzaffarnagar, where he is serving as an Additional District and Sessions Judge at a fast-track court.

22 death sentences in 10 cases

As per a report by PTI, Diwakar has awarded 22 death sentences in 10 cases since April 2026. These cases include the murders of a lawyer, a farmer, and a Home Guard. However, the 22 sentences passed by Diwakar's court are still subject to the higher judicial process.