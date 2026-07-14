Who is Jordan Brown? American citizen under scanner for allegedly trying to cross India-Nepal border without valid documents

American citizen Jordan Brown, 36, from California was arrested by SSB at Sonauli on India-Nepal border on July 11 for trying to enter Nepal without documents. He claimed he lost passport in Thailand, entered India via sea in Nov 2025. Probe on, no anti-national link found yet.

An American citizen has been arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the India-Nepal border while allegedly trying to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents. Multiple central intelligence and security agencies are now questioning him.

Officials said no evidence of any suspicious or anti-national links has been found so far. “Agencies are independently verifying every claim made by him, including his identity, travel history, previous visits to different countries, and the circumstances in which he entered India,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times.

Who is Jordan Brown?

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Jordan Brown, who claims to be a resident of California, United States.

During questioning, Brown told officials he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa but lost his passport there. He claimed he later reached Sri Lanka by sea and then entered India through the sea route in November 2025. Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth confirmed the arrest in a video message.

“Yesterday, on July 11, the SSB apprehended an individual near Sonauli for attempting to enter Nepal without authorisation. Upon questioning, he identified himself as Jordan Brown and stated that he is a US citizen from California,” he said.

He added, “Since then, he had been residing in Goa. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him. No valid travel documents were found in his possession.” Officials said Brown’s claims are being verified. A case has been registered against him at Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents.

How was he arrested?

Brown was caught during a routine patrol in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainihwa area under Sonauli police limits, near border pillar number 516.

Officials said he had travelled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border to enter Nepal. When SSB personnel stopped him for verification, he allegedly tried to flee but was chased and arrested.Sonauli is one of the busiest land crossings between India and Nepal, linking Maharajganj district in UP with Bhairahawa in Nepal’s Rupandehi district.

What did probe reveal?

During a search, SSB recovered Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from Brown. Officials are yet to confirm if the currency was Indian or Nepalese.

In a separate recovery, a mobile phone, Nepalese currency, religious books, an AI translator device, a Chinese passport, a diary, a wristwatch and other belongings were found on him. Officials said examination of all recovered items is underway