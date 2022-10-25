Who is John Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband and Biocon group's vice-chairman

John Shaw, the husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

According to corporate authorities, Shaw, a former vice chairman of Biocon, passed away on Monday while receiving medical care in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He was under treatment for cancer for some time.

"With profound grief we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw and former vice chairman of Biocon today morning," an official said.

John Shaw, a Scotsman and devotee of India, was the head of textile producer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999, where he worked for nearly 22 years as vice chairman and non-executive director before retiring in July 2021.

He also served as the managing director of Coats Viyella Group's finances and as chairman of Madura Coats.

Kiran Mazumdar wed John Shaw, a 1949-born man, in 1998.

Additionally, he functioned as a foreign promoter and advisory board member for several Biocon Group firms. The Viyella Group's former managing director, as well.

Shaw had an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, the same institution from where he pursued his masters of arts (MA) in history and political economy.