Who is John Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband and Biocon group's vice-chairman

Born in 1949, Shaw served as the Vice Chairman and non-executive director of Biocon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 06:56 AM IST

John Shaw, the husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passed away on Monday at the age of 73.
 
According to corporate authorities, Shaw, a former vice chairman of Biocon, passed away on Monday while receiving medical care in a private hospital in Bengaluru.
 
He was under treatment for cancer for some time.
 
"With profound grief we inform you of the passing away of John Shaw, husband of Kiran Shaw and former vice chairman of Biocon today morning," an official said.
 
Kiran Shaw lost her mother Yamini Mazumdar, also an entrepreneur, to cancer in June this year. (Also Read: 'Living bridge of UK Indians': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's first Indian-origin PM)
 
John Shaw, a Scotsman and devotee of India, was the head of textile producer Madhura Coats before joining Biocon in 1999, where he worked for nearly 22 years as vice chairman and non-executive director before retiring in July 2021.
 
He also served as the managing director of Coats Viyella Group's finances and as chairman of Madura Coats.
 
Kiran Mazumdar wed John Shaw, a 1949-born man, in 1998.
 
Additionally, he functioned as a foreign promoter and advisory board member for several Biocon Group firms. The Viyella Group's former managing director, as well.
 
Shaw had an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow, the same institution from where he pursued his masters of arts (MA) in history and political economy.
 
He contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical firm and played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group.
