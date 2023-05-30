Who is Jhabru? Man who met accused Sahil and victim Sakshi 24 hours before gruesome murder

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The horrifying murder that occurred in Shahbad, Delhi, is now taking new turns as police continue their investigation. During his questioning by Delhi Police, Sahil, the man accused of killing Sakshi, 16, in a brutal manner, revealed several names that were connected to Sakshi. Jhabru, who allegedly threatened the accused Sahil 24 hours before the heinous crime, is one of the names that have surfaced.

Who is Jhabru?

Sahil, the accused, has spoken out Ajay aka Jhabru's name, claiming that he (Jhabru) allegedly threatened to kill him (Sahil) if he continued to pursue Sakshi. Police claim that Sahil's statements for the killing have changed frequently because he has mentioned Sakshi's alleged relationship with Praveen. Jhabru lives in Shahbad Dairy's JJ colony.

In an interview with Zee News, Jhabru stated that he did not threaten Sahil, but rather that they had met the day before Sahil brutally murdered Sakshi. Jhabru explained that they had met to tell Sahil that he should not bother Sakshi.

When questioned about how long he had known Sakshi, Jhabru replied that he had only met her when he went to meet Sahil. He went on to say that all he was doing was helping Sakshi because she had contacted him.

He said, "Sahil is trying to involve me in this now that he has been caught. I did not threaten him because I am not a gangster. I was only trying to assist Sakshi, and I only told Sahil to stop bothering her. He might have believed that I and Sakshi were having an affair, which ignited him to kill her."

Horrifiying murder caught on CCTV

Sahil is allegedly seen stabbing the girl with a knife over 20 times in a CCTV clip of the incident. Even after she fell to the ground and began to bending down, he kept stabbing her.

He kicked her before using a nearby concrete slab to smack her in the head. The video showed people passing by without getting involved as the incidents took place. After the murder, according to sources, Sahil left the city and turned off his phone. After transferring to two buses, he arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

Sahil, who was detained on Monday in Bulandshahr by the Delhi Police, appeared in court today after being held in custody for two days. Police sources claim that after carrying out the murder, Sahil threw his assault weapon in Rithala before escaping to Bulandshahr.