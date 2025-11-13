Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power
Meet man who changed lives of many slum children in Delhi's Red Fort, took them from beggars to school, he is...
Who is Jawad Siddiqui, Faridabad's Al Falah University director, comes under scanner after Delhi Red Fort blast?
King is back! Virat Kohli storms past Babar Azam in latest ICC ODI rankings; Rohit Sharma retains top spot
IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war
Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season
Painting stories through vision: An interview with Vedant Dave
BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Group beats Adani, Bajaj to become India's 4th largest...
SC takes cognizance on Delhi’s toxic air: ‘Masks not enough, lawyers should...’
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's shocking mid-week eviction leaves fans outraged, call it 'most useless...'
INDIA
Siddiqui is on the board of nine companies, all of which are connected via the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.
Days after the Delhi car blast at Red Fort, Faridabad’s Al-Falah University has found itself under intense scrutiny due to the employment of two of the three main suspects - Dr Shaheen Saeed and Dr Mujammil Shakeel. Now, its founder and director, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, has come under the scanner and is being investigated thoroughly.
He is originally from Mhow, nearly 23 kilometres from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Siddiqui is on the board of nine companies, all of which are connected via the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, the body that oversees the university's functioning, as per a NDTV report. These nine firms relate to education, software, financial services, and energy sectors. Most of them share the same registered address, a building in Delhi, the report added.
The funds used to establish the university reportedly came from a chit fund scam in Mhow, News18 reported, adding that after completing his studies, Siddiqui started a chit fund company called Al Falah Investment. Siddiqui ran the company for a few years and later shut down operations, fled with investors’ money. He later established Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, the news channel reported.
The Association of All Indian Universities (AIU) has cancelled Al-Falah University’s membership, citing a lack of ‘good standing’. The Association has also ordered the institute to remove AIU logo with immediate effect. The official website of the university has now been taken down.
READ | DNA TV Show: The 'Turkey' connection to Delhi's Red Fort blast
The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al Falah University for displaying false accreditation on its website. It states that the university has neither been accredited nor volunteered for Cycle One for Assessment and Accreditation, as has been publicly displayed on their website.