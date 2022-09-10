Search icon
Who is Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, AAP MLA from whose premises ED allegedly recovered Rs 32 lakh?

The Bank of India dispensed a loan of Rs 41 crore to the company.

Sep 10, 2022

Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed it seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after it raided the properties of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and others in a money laundering case. All those raided are linked to Majra, including Tara Corporation Limited (renamed as Malaudh Agro Limited on September 24, 2018), its directors Jaswant Singh, Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Tejinder Singh, their associates and other sister concerns in the state's Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Khanna, Payal and Dhuri.

The agency said they found incriminating evidence against the MLA. It said the turnover of the company was inflated to secure the loan which was siphoned off by the accused.

The Bank of India dispensed a loan of Rs 41 crore to the company. The account was declared a non-performing asset in March 2014.

It said the aggregate loan outstanding is Rs 76 crore, and Jaswant Singh, Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh and Tejinder Singh were directors and guarantors in the loan account of Tara Corporation Limited.

AAP has called the raid political vendetta. 

Who is Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra?

Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra is an AAP MLA from Punjab. He won the Punjab Assembly election in 2022. 

Majra won the elections from Punjab's Amargarh.
 
He is a member of the Punjab Assembly's Committee on Agriculture and Committee on Co-operation. 

He received 44,523 votes and won the elections by over 6,000 votes. 

With inputs from PTI

