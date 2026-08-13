FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping

How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping

What is the next generation of supply chains with SAP and how is it being reinvented by Varun Gaddam Engineers?

What is the next generation of supply chains with SAP and how is it being reinve

Kangana Ranaut says students' protests were not dominated by only Gen Z, throws open challenge, mocks Rahul Gandhi: 'I'm youth myself'

Kangana Ranaut says students' protests were not dominated by only Gen Z

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Who is Jaspal Singh? Nihang 'sevadar' arrested for attacking Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal in Nanded

Sukhbir Badal, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, suffered an injury to his right hand and was shifted to a private hospital.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Who is Jaspal Singh? Nihang 'sevadar' arrested for attacking Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal in Nanded
Badal walking into a hospital in Nanded after the attack (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a 'kirpan' knife by a Nihang Sikh at a gurudwara on the outskirts of Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday (August 13). Badal, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, suffered an injury to his right hand and was shifted to a private hospital. The 64-year-old is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The incident has raised questions about the attacker, who managed to injure Badal despite his 'Z-plus' security cover.

According to a report by NDTV, the attacker has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a 'sevadar' or volunteer at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib where the incident occurred. Jaspal, who is said to be in his mid-60s, had been volunteering at the gurudwara for the last two years. He was dressed in a traditional blue attire. Security personnel accompanying Badal overpowered Jaspal and handed him over to the local police for interrogation. Jaspal Singh is believed to be from Punjab. The Gurdwara Mata Sahib is managed by a Nihang Samparday and is located close to the revered Hazur Sahib gurudwara -- one of the five takhts or religious centres of Sikhism.

Badal was reportedly attacked while he was walking towards the langar hall after paying obeisance at the gurdwara. After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nanded Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought details of the incident. Badal had arrived in Nanded on Wednesday with his family members and close associates for a three-day visit. At the time of the attack, he was accompanied by his wife and SAD Member of Parliament (MP) Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The incident comes less than two years after Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar in December 2024. Badal remained unharmed and the gunman, who was a former militant, was arrested from the site of the attack. Badal has been granted a Z-plus security cover due to high threat perceptions. The attack on Badal in Nanded has come just months ahead of the Punjab assembly election, due to be held early next year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping
Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral: 'I'm doing well'
Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral
What is the next generation of supply chains with SAP and how is it being reinvented by Varun Gaddam Engineers?
What is the next generation of supply chains with SAP and how is it being reinve
Kangana Ranaut says students' protests were not dominated by only Gen Z, throws open challenge, mocks Rahul Gandhi: 'I'm youth myself'
Kangana Ranaut says students' protests were not dominated by only Gen Z
Who is Jaspal Singh? Nihang 'sevadar' arrested for attacking Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal in Nanded
Who is Jaspal Singh? Nihang 'sevadar' held for attacking Sukhbir Badal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement