Who is Jaspal Singh? Nihang 'sevadar' arrested for attacking Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal in Nanded

Sukhbir Badal, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, suffered an injury to his right hand and was shifted to a private hospital.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a 'kirpan' knife by a Nihang Sikh at a gurudwara on the outskirts of Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday (August 13). Badal, a former deputy chief minister of Punjab, suffered an injury to his right hand and was shifted to a private hospital. The 64-year-old is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The incident has raised questions about the attacker, who managed to injure Badal despite his 'Z-plus' security cover.

According to a report by NDTV, the attacker has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a 'sevadar' or volunteer at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib where the incident occurred. Jaspal, who is said to be in his mid-60s, had been volunteering at the gurudwara for the last two years. He was dressed in a traditional blue attire. Security personnel accompanying Badal overpowered Jaspal and handed him over to the local police for interrogation. Jaspal Singh is believed to be from Punjab. The Gurdwara Mata Sahib is managed by a Nihang Samparday and is located close to the revered Hazur Sahib gurudwara -- one of the five takhts or religious centres of Sikhism.

Badal was reportedly attacked while he was walking towards the langar hall after paying obeisance at the gurdwara. After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nanded Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought details of the incident. Badal had arrived in Nanded on Wednesday with his family members and close associates for a three-day visit. At the time of the attack, he was accompanied by his wife and SAD Member of Parliament (MP) Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The incident comes less than two years after Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar in December 2024. Badal remained unharmed and the gunman, who was a former militant, was arrested from the site of the attack. Badal has been granted a Z-plus security cover due to high threat perceptions. The attack on Badal in Nanded has come just months ahead of the Punjab assembly election, due to be held early next year.