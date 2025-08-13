Twitter
INDIA

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...

Jalaluddin, a 38-year-old student from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer has filed his nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential election by submitting his papers to the Rajya Sabha. However, his application can be rejected as the Election Commission has found a technical fault in his documents.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:11 AM IST

Days after Jagdeep Dhankar resigned from his Vice Presidential post, everybody is waiting for the Vice President election. However, one name that is gaining attention and has become the first one in this context is, Jalaluddin, a 38-year-old student from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. He has filed his nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential election by submitting his papers to the Rajya Sabha with a deposit of Rs 15,000 on August 11, Monday. Jalaluddin is currently pursuing studies at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism in Jaipur.

What has Jalaluddin done in the past?

Regarding Jalaluddin’s political background, he has considerable political experience, having contested the Ward Panch election from Jaisalmer district’s Asutar Bhanda Panchayat in 2009. Although he lost the election by just one vote, it was a notable achievement. He also filed nominations for Jaisalmer Assembly seat in 2013 and the Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha seat in 2014, but later withdrew from both.

Jalaluddin has faced several political setbacks in the past but still remains enthusiastic about politics and now has dreamt of becoming the Vice President and hence has filed nominations for its post. In his career till now he has filed nominations from the lowest to the highest level, that is, from ward punch to Lok Sabha.

What went wrong in Jalaluddin’s nomination?

However, after the Election Commission scrutinised his documents, a small mistake, which can lead to his application be rejected. The certified copy of the electoral roll provided in the documents had an old date, which is not acceptable according to the Election Commission's rules. Such errors result in the automatic rejection of the nomination. This is the third time that he had to face setback in his nomination.

After Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, the Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, and Jalaluddin decided to take part. Jalaluddin says, “I have a passion for contesting elections. I knew my nomination would be rejected, but I still filed it.” He also revealed that he had tried to participate in the university's student union election but was disqualified due to his age. 

