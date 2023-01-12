Who is Jakir Hossain, TMC MLA from whose house Income Tax department seized over Rs 10 crore

On Thursday, the income tax division conducted raids at Jakir Hossain's properties in Murshidabad and Kolkata and seized enormous amounts of cash. According to sources in the I-T department, a total of Rs 10.90 crore was retrieved from Jakir Hossain's office in Murshidabad. Income Tax officers conducted raids at a total of 28 locations on Wednesday and Thursday in Kolkata and Delhi.

Who is TMC MLA Jakir Hossain?

Jakir Hossain is the TMC MLA from Jangipur in the Murshidabad constituency. He has also served as a state minister for West Bengal's labour department. Hossain is an elective member and a successful businessman. Before joining the party, Hossain worked in "big beedi business."

Income tax searches were also carried out at the home of MLA Jakir Hossain's manager. The former West Bengal minister's home, a rice mill, and additional beedi factories, among other places, were raided by the Income Tax team on Wednesday in Raghunathganj, Suti, and Samserganj in Murshidabad.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh responded to the raids by saying that Hossain is a business owner and had a "beedi business" prior to joining the party. He said, "Businesses like this need cash on hand to pay labourers."

While pointing out that he is a businessman, TMC leader Hossain said, "I have no objection to them coming to my premises. But the course of action could have been different. I don't have a criminal record. I am a public representative who also runs a business. This is nothing more than harassment that damages my reputation in public. I have been a consistent and honest taxpayer for the past 23 years," according to Navbharat Times.

READ | Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain in Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, western and northern UP