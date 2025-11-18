Who is Jaichand, whom Tej Pratap has now blamed for mentally harassing his sister Rohini amid Yadav family dispute? Here's all you need to know

Tej Pratap Yadav, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya.

Condemning the alleged "mistreatment" and "abuse" on his sister Rohini Acharya within the family, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav launched a scathing attack on political rivals indirectly naming them as "Jaichand", warning that the "traitors would surely have to pay the price for this misconduct".

Tej Pratap backs sister Rohini Acharya

The JJD leader alleged that his sister, Rohini Acharya, was "insulted" and asserted that he "would not tolerate any insult to his sister under any circumstances".

Sharing the X post, Tej Pratap said his party would not remain silent over what he described as "misconduct" towards his sister.

"We will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances; the traitors will surely have to pay the price for this misconduct!" he wrote.

He also shared a poster on X stating, "The mistreatment meted out to our Rohini Didi by the Jaichands has shaken our hearts to the core."

Tej Pratap issues stern warning for 'Jaichand'

The JJD chief, who was expelled from the RJD a few months back, further said that while he had chosen to stay silent on personal attacks directed at him, the alleged insult to Rohini was "unbearable under any circumstances."

"I tolerated what happened to me, but the insult that happened to my sister is unbearable under any circumstances," the poster further read.

Issuing a stern warning to his political rivals without naming the individuals or parties he was referring to, he added, "Listen, Jaichand, if you attack the family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you."

Who is 'Jaichand' often dubbed by Tej Pratap, now blamed for mentally harassing Rohini Acharya?

Lalu Yadav's family controversy has surfaced in Bihar politics. Tejashwi's advisor, Sanjay Yadav, has been called the RJD's Jaichand. Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap, and Rohini Acharya have compared Sanjay Yadav to Jaichand. On November 15, a day after Bihar election Results 2025 were announced, Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya announced that she was "quitting politics" and severed ties with the family. She named two persons - Sanjay Yadav and Rameez in her cryptic tweet, holding them responsible for the dispute in the family.

Not only Rohini, but Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, too, does not like Sanjay. On several occasions, the expelled RJD leader called Sanjay a 'Jaichand' (Traitor).

Who is Sanjay Yadav?

Sanjay Yadav is the most trusted aide and a strategist of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Currently, Sanjay Yadav is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar on the RJD ticket. Sanjay, who is originally from Mahendragarh, Haryana, is a friend of Tejashwi. He later turned into his strategist and manager. He is credited with Tejashwi's rise across the party ranks and brain behind establishing a good rapport with Nitish Kumar before the JD-U leader switched to the NDA.

Who was 'Jaichand,' whose name still comes up when there is talk of betrayal?

Jaichand was a powerful 12th-century king of the Gahadavala dynasty who ruled over the Kannauj and Varanasi regions. His name became synonymous with "traitor" in Indian folklore due to a popular legend that he allied with the foreign invader Muhammad of Ghor against his rival, Prithviraj Chauhan.

The second reference from where Tej Pratap might have taken the name 'Jaichand' could be Amitabh Bachchan's film Deewar, which was released in 1975.

In the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film Deewaar (1975), Jaichand is a character actor who plays an associate of the primary villain, Mulk Raj Dawar. The role of Jaichand in the 1975 film Deewaar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was played by actor Sudhir.