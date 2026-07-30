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Who is Jagdish Aphale? IIT Bombay alumnus appointed Ram Temple trust secretary amid donation 'theft' controversy

The secretary post was established by the Trust amid an administrative restructuring aimed at managing the temple’s expanding work.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 08:33 AM IST

Who is Jagdish Aphale? IIT Bombay alumnus appointed Ram Temple trust secretary amid donation 'theft' controversy
IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday named Jagdish Aphale as its first secretary, who will handle the temple’s day-to-day administration, according to multiple media reports.

Aphale’s appointment will be officially confirmed at the Trust’s executive meeting scheduled for September 2.

The Trust said it created the secretary position as part of an administrative overhaul to manage the growing operations of the temple.

Who is Jagdish Aphale?

Jagdish Aphale is a resident of Pune and has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He holds a BTech in Electrical Engineering and an MTech from IIT Bombay.

Aphale has worked with several multinational companies and has had assignments in Europe and the United States. He returned to India recently after retiring.

He will function as an office bearer but will not be a member of the Trust. Similarly, the chief executive officer (CEO), whose appointment is pending, will also serve as an office bearer but will not be inducted as a Trust member.

Aphale, an engineer by profession who supervised the construction of the Ram Temple, will report to interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, according to media reports.

Why Jagdish Aphale was picked by Ram Temple Trust?

General secretary Krishna Mohan had earlier confirmed that Aphale’s name was proposed for the post.

His name was first suggested at the Trust’s July 6 meeting, held soon after Champat Rai and Anil Mishra stepped down as general secretary and trustee amid the donation theft row.

At the same meeting, the Trust deferred the appointment of its first chief executive officer (CEO) by a month, as the screening committee requested more time to assess three shortlisted candidates out of over 5,200 applications.

Aphale has also been appointed a joint signatory for financial transactions, as the organisation moves to increase accountability in the wake of alleged theft of donations to the shrine.

“For banking purposes, the joint signatories are Aphale and me. The board of trustees has approved it," interim general secretary Krishan Mohan said while speaking to The Times of India.

The move comes after the Trust announced a restructuring in response to the donation embezzlement row.

Donation theft controversy

The row began in early June when discrepancies were reportedly found in the counting of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On the temple trust’s recommendation, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged financial irregularities.

During its probe, the SIT reportedly found prima facie evidence of fund misappropriation. This led to the filing of an FIR and the arrest of eight people involved in the temple’s donation-counting process.

The controversy also prompted changes within the temple trust. General Secretary Champat Rai resigned, and the Trust accepted his resignation on July 6. He was replaced by former Indian Forest Service officer Krishna Mohan, who had lodged the FIR in the matter.

Following the investigation, trustee Anil Mishra also stepped down, while Gopal Rao, a special invitee to the Trust, was removed from his position.

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