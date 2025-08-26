Who is Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya? Renowned scholar who challenged Premanand Maharaj for...; know his education, awards, more

Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya, a renowned scholar of Sanskrit, sparked controversy with his comments about Premanand Maharaj. Ramabhadracharya openly challenged Premanand Maharaja over his spirituality and wisdom.

Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya, a renowned scholar of Sanskrit, has become the latest topic of controversy on social media due to his comments about Premanand Maharaj, a revered spiritual figure. Ramabhadracharya openly challenged Premanand Maharaj by questioning his spiritual stature expressing doubts over his wisdom, knowledge and miraculous powers. This irate the saint community for whom the latter is next to God. Many people see this as Ramabhadracharya vs Premanand Maharaj as his comments have gone viral. The saint community has come in support of Premanand Maharaj and heavily criticised Ramabhadracharya for his comments.

What is the controversy around Ramabhadracharya and Premanand?

In an interview, Rambhadracharya gave an open challenge to Premanand. The video of the clip went viral. In the video, The saint from Jaunpur can he heard saying, “Premanand is like a child. If he has miraculous powers, then I challenge him to speak only a word of Sanskrit. Or explain the meaning of the Sanskrit shlok that I recite.”

Who is Rambhadracharya?

According to reports, Rambhadracharya was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district. He is a Saryuparin Brahmin who was born on the day of Makar Sankranti in the year 1950. At birth, he was given the name of Giridhar Mishra while his mother was Shachi Devi and father Rajdev Mishra. When he was 2 years old, he had lost vision. He was infected with Trachoma, a contagious disease, after which his parents took him to a local doctor who poured a specific hot liquid in his eyes due to which he lost his vision.

How educated and intellectual is Rambhadracharya?

Despite not being able to recover his vision, the Jaunpur saint has worked hard to achieve spiritual wisdom and knowledge. He has knowledge of Mahabharat, Ramayan, Sukhsagar, Vishramsagar, Brajvilas and many other ancient Hindu scriptures. Due to his deep wisdom, he has been honoured with many awards like 58th Jnanpeeth which President Droupadi Murmu honoured him with in 2023 and Padmavibhushan award, India's second-highest civilian honor. He has a great knowledge of 22 languages.