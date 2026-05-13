Who is Iqbal Singh alias Shera? Pakistan’s Hizb-ul-Mujahideen linked Narco-terror operative extradited, arrested in Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has repatriated an alleged narco-terror operative from Portugal and arrested him in Delhi as he is allegedly linked with a Pakistan-backed heroin smuggling and terror funding network associated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has repatriated an alleged narco-terror operative from Portugal and arrested him in Delhi as he is allegedly linked with a Pakistan-backed heroin smuggling and terror funding network associated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The NIA said in its official statement that Shera was taken into custody at the Delhi airport immediately after he arrived from Portugal, where he has been living since 2020 after absconding in 2020. “His successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for the NIA’s fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross-border terrorism,” the agency said.

The police had also recovered Rs 29 lakh of drug proceeds from the possession of Hilal, a close aide of the deceased terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. Further investigation had led to the recovery of another Rs 32 lakhs as narco terror proceeds from various Punjab-based members of the terror gang.

NIA, after taking over the case, had launched massive efforts to dismantle the module and secure Shera's extradition.

Who is Iqbal Singh alias Shera?

The investigators have identified him as Iqbal Singh alias Shera and found out that he is a key conspirator and handler of a narco-terror module based in India which smuggles heroin from Pakistan.

The arrested fugitive had a non-bailable warrant of arrest (NBW) against him in the case RC-23/2020/NIA/DLI (HM Narco-Terror Module) since October 2020. An Interpol Notice had also been in place for his arrest since June 2021.

A native of Amritsar in Punjab, the NIA said, Shera had masterminded the “conspiracy involving smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan into the border state.”

“Shera had coordinated and overseen the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of HM to facilitate terror activities,” the anti-terror agency said.

How was Shera involved in cross-border narco network?

To carry forward the anti-India narco terror conspiracy, the agency said, Shera had formed a terror gang and operated a Punjab-based network of associates engaged in the trafficking of large quantities of heroin, collection of sale proceeds, and transfer of funds to handlers and terror operatives. “Shera had maintained closed links with Pak-based HM terror operatives,” said the NIA, adding the case was originally registered by Punjab Police following the arrest of an HM overground worker, identified as Hilal Ahmed Shergojri.





(with inputs from ANI)