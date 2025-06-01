IPS Rachita Juyal cracked the UPSC exam in 2015 in her first attempt. Her father has also been a police inspector.

The UPSC civil services exam is certainly one of the toughest exams in India. However, some still manage to crack it with their hard work to become IAS, IPS and other officers. But despite such prestigious jobs, many quit them for many reasons. One such person who has reportedly resigned as an IPS officer is Rachita Juyal, a 2015 batch officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, as per a Live Hindustan report. IPS Rachita has submitted her resignation to the DGP and Chief Secretary of the hill state due to personal reasons. However, the final approval on her resignation has to be given by the Central government.

Who is IPS Rachita Juyal?

She is a famous IPS officer of Uttarakhand, and her sudden resignation just after 10 years of her service has surprised everyone. This development has become a topic of discussion in the state. Recently, while being SP Vigilance, he had trapped a sub-inspector of the police department, after which there was a stir in the police department. IPS Rachita had been SP Vigilance in Almora and Bageshwar districts. She took action against many corrupt officials in recent times.

Rachita completed her schooling and higher education in Dehradun, reports suggest. After doing BBA and MBA, Rachita prepared for UPSC CSE. The eldest among a brother and two sisters, Rachita achieved success in the first attempt at the age of 29. A resident of Dharampur, she passed the UPSC exam in July 2015 in her first attempt. Her father, BBD Juyal, has also been a police inspector.

Rachita married elder brother of dancer Raghav Juyal

Two years ago, IPS Rachita Juyal married filmmaker and film director Yashasvi Juyal. Yashasvi is the brother of the famous actor and dancer Raghav Juyal. The duo reportedly met during the Covid period. Yashasvi was engaged in social service during the second wave of COVID-19.