The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar for allegedly making repeated foreign visits without prior permission during the previous YSRCP regime. In a government order, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand stated that Kumar had deviated from the travel plan approved by the government during those overseas trips. The top bureaucrat added that Kumar repeatedly demonstrated willful disregard for established practices.

Who is IPS PV Sunil Kumar?

He is a 1993 batch IPS officer, who was awaiting a new posting after being transferred in June last year. The now suspended IPS is a DGP-rank officer. According to the state Chief Secretary, the officer's actions exhibit gross negligence, indiscipline, and grave misconduct by undertaking foreign travel without obtaining the requisite permission.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the Government of Andhra Pradesh hereby places P V Sunil Kumar, IPS, under suspension with immediate effect," said the Chief Secretary in the order.

Disciplinary proceedings were being contemplated for such repeated acts of "grave misconduct." Georgia, the UAE, Sweden, the USA, and the UK were among the destinations involved in these alleged unauthorised visits between 2019 and 2024, the Chief Secretary noted. He further said although Kumar was granted permission to visit Georgia from March 1 to 4, 2024, he allegedly deviated from the approved plan and visited the UAE within those four days without permission.

Similarly, Vijayanand pointed out that Kumar visited the USA between February 1 and 28, 2023, departing from Hyderabad without obtaining prior government approval, among other such unauthorised trips. The state was ruled by the erstwhile YSRCP government, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, between 2019 and 2024. As an additional DGP of CID, the officer is accused of misconduct and being responsible for alleged custodial torture of the former MP and presently deputy speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

(With inputs from PTI)