Who is IPS officer Sanjay Arora, new Commissioner of Delhi Police, set to succeed Rakesh Asthana?

New Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora (Photo - PTI)

In a major change in the administration of the Delhi authorities, Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Delhi Police. Arora is set to assume the top police post in the cabinet on Monday, August 1.

Sanjay Arora, who is set to be the new Commissioner of the Delhi Police, will be succeeding Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who is currently assuming the post. Asthana’s service as the Delhi Police chief ends on July 31.

According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre. Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order, as per PTI reports.

Who is IPS officer Sanjay Arora?

Sanjay Arora is an officer of the Indian Police Services (IPS) from the 1989 batch of the Tamil Nadu cadre. Arora is currently the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force and is all set to take charge as the Delhi Police chief from August 1.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Sanjay Arora completed his higher studies at the Malviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur. Soon after, he joined the IPS and held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu Police.

One of his key achievements during his police career was to take down the Veerappan gang while he was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force in Tamil Nadu. For his successful career, he was awarded the CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.

Before being appointed as the Delhi Police chief, Sanjay Arora also served as the Police Commissioner of Coimbatore and the Additional Commissioner of the Chennai City Police during the early 2000s.

The new Delhi Police Commissioner has also served as the IG (Special Operations) BSF, IG Chhattisgarh Sector CRPF, and IG Operations CRPF, as well as the ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J&K Zone CRPF.

Some of his most notable awards include the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, and the United Nations Peacekeeping medal, among other landmark achievements of his career.

READ | West Bengal SSC scam: IPS officer’s tweet on Arpita Mukherjee’s ‘vafadaari’ goes viral amid controversy