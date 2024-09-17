Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Verma, the new Kolkata Police Commissioner?

He has replaced Vineet Goyal, who was under fire over the handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner. He has replaced Vineet Goyal, who was under fire over the handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital. Goyal has been made Additional Director General (ADG) of the Special Task Force (STF). The decision comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with agitating doctors on Monday night.

Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Verma?

IPS Verma is an officer of the 1998 batch. He was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment in the West Bengal Police. He originally belongs to Rajasthan. IPS Manoj has also served as the Barrackpore Police Commissioner and additional director at the Directorate of Security. He also held significant positions such as IGP of Darjeeling and Superintendent of Police in West Midnapore.

