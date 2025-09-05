Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Who is Anjali Krishna? IPS officer in spotlight after dispute with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

IPS Anjali Krishna has recently gained prominence for a viral video of a heated exchange with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The whole incident that was captured on camera has now gone viral, sparking outrage and support for her professionalism. Know about the key incident and controversy here:

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Who is Anjali Krishna? IPS officer in spotlight after dispute with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar got into a verbal spat with IPS officer Anjali Krishna during a phone call. The video captures them having a heated argument, which reportedly stemmed after Krishna did not recognise Pawar's voice and asked him to call her directly on her personal number for verification. The incident has sparked debate with several social media users questioning the dynamics between politicians and bureaucrats. 

Who is Anjali Krishna?

Anjali Krishna is currently serving as Deputy Police Superintendent in Solapur, Maharashtra. She recently gained traction for her viral video in which she had an argument with DY CM Ajit Pawar over excation. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 355 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022–23. She studied at St. Mary's Central School in Poojappura and earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics from HNMSPB NSS College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Before her role in Solapur, she served as the Police Superintendent in Karmala.

What happened?

DSP Anjali Krishna recently went to investigate illegal red soil excavation in Solapur. An NCP worker asked her to stop, handing the phone to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. "Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it)," Pawar was heard saying in the video. Their phone call conversation turned ugly when Pawar reprimanded Krishna, ordering her to halt the action, while Krishna asked him to call her directly to verify his identity. 

“How dare you? I will take action against you. You will at least recognise my face, won’t you?" said Pawar angrily and called her on video. After this, Pawar purportedly asked her to stop action against illegal excavation of murrum, which is widely used as a sub-base and filling material for road construction. The whole incident that was captured on camera has now gone viral, sparking outrage and support for Krishna's professionalism. Opposition leaders, including Sushama Andhare of Shiv Sena (UBT), also backed Krishna's actions.

