Who is IPS Ajay Singhal, 1992 batch officer and the new DGP of Haryana?

IPS Ajay Singhal has held several key operational and administrative positions during his career.

The Haryana government has appointed the senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal as the new Director General of Police (DGP). Singhal replaces OP Singh, who retired from service on Wednesday. On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Ajay Singhal, IPS (HY-1992), as Director General of Police, Haryana, for a minimum tenure of two years from the date of his assumption of charge, an official order said.

Who is IPS Ajay Singhal?

He is a 1992-batch IPS officer who will replace OP Singh as the new Haryana DGP. Singhal was the director general of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Singhal has held several key operational and administrative positions during his career, including roles in district policing, intelligence, and specialised units.

OP Singh retired from service on Wednesday after a career spanning more than three decades. Singh was given the additional charge of DGP on October 14 when Shatrujeet Kapur proceeded on leave amid mounting attacks from the opposition over fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. On December 14, Singh was appointed the officiating DGP.