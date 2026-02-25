Who is IPS Aditi Singh? SP temporarily replaced by junior for taking frequent leaves

Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari has ordered SP Aditi Singh’s subordinate to oversee her duties and responsibilities at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in her absence. The order was issued due to IPS officer Aditi Singh's frequent leave which was affecting her office.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari has ordered Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditi Singh’s subordinate to oversee her duties and responsibilities at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) in her absence due to leave or any reason from headquarters, until further orders. The DGP’s order came after IPS Aditi Singh took frequent leaves this year. He said that the officer’s absence was impacting the work of the office in a wrong way.

DGP Tewari in his order on Monday, directed Singh’s subordinate, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Braham Dass Bhatia, to supervise her duties at the SV&ACB, Northern Range, Dharamshala in her absence. “Aditi Singh has been on leave for 25 days between January 8 and February 22. ASP Braham Dass Bhatia is a Himachal Pradesh Police Services (HPSS) officer. In the hierarchy, he is junior to her,” a source told the Indian Express.

Singh was transferred as SP, SV&ACB, on November 5 last year. Earlier, she held the charge of ASP, Dharamshala.

After Aditi Singh extended her leaves, the DGP order highlighted that she took 25 days off and further states that even after Singh resumes her duties, ASP Bhatia will be closely working with her to ensure continuity of work and prevent administrative blockade. The order has come into effect immediately.

IPS Aditi Singh’s leave pattern

The order highlights Singh’s leave pattern this year. She took leaves from January 8 to 11, including two days of casual leave and two days of sick leave. She again took one day of casual leave on January 12, after which she continued her casual leave for three days and one day of sick leave between January 16 and 19.

From February 8 to 22, Singh availed 13 days of earned leave and two days of sick leave. Additionally, she attended a mid-career interaction programme for civil services officers from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Dr RS Tolia Uttarakhand Academy of Administration in Nainital, which kept her away from headquarters for over a week.