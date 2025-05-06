Balwinder Sahni, 53, is the founder and chairman of the RSG Group, a property development firm with projects in several countries.

Dubai-based Indian businessman Balwinder Singh Sahni, also known as ‘Abu Salah’, has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined over Rs 1 crore for his involvement in financial crimes, including money laundering. The verdict, given by a Dubai court, also includes deportation from the UAE after serving his sentence.

According to reports, Sahni was part of an organised criminal group involving 20 people. His son received the same punishment. The court ordered the confiscation of 150 million AED (around Rs 344 crore) and some of Sahni’s personal belongings.

Ten more people involved in the case were sentenced to one year in jail, fined Rs 45.2 lakh, and will also be deported. Three companies connected to the group were fined AED 5 million (approximately Rs 11.47 crore).

Balwinder Sahni, 53, is the founder and chairman of the RSG Group, a property development firm with projects in several countries. In Dubai, his well-known projects include Burj Sabah in Jumeirah Village Circle and Qasr Sabah in Dubai Sports City.

Sahni is a familiar face in Dubai’s elite circles. Known for his royal blue kandura and love for luxury cars, he gained fame in 2016 after buying the ‘D5’ car number plate for AED 33 million (Rs 75 crore). He once said his number plates cost more than his cars. Among his collection was a black Bugatti that he parked inside his mansion as a symbol of protection.

Authorities began investigating Sahni after a report was filed at the Bur Dubai Police Station last year. The case was sent to the Public Prosecution in December 2024. Investigators found that Sahni, his son, and others ran a network that used shell companies and suspicious transfers to move large sums of money across borders.

Some of the accused were tried in absentia, and many of their assets have been seized. The case has revealed one of the largest financial crime operations in recent times in the region.