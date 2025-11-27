Who is India's first Aadhaar Card holder? Lives with no cooking gas, toilet or electricity, she works as...

Interestingly, the first person in India to have received an Aadhaar card is a resident of Tembhli village in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. Popularly known as the Aadhaar Card Woman, Ranjana Sonawane was issued the card on September 29, 2010, at the national launch of the Aadhaar programme attended by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi.

Who is Ranjana Sonawane?



Ranjana Sonawane was the first person to receive an Aadhaar card. She was a 35-year-old, back then, when journalists mobbed her for interviews. According to TOI, she is struggling to survive in her remote village of Tembhli, Maharashtra. Despite being the first to get a unique identity card, she faces immense challenges, including no cooking gas, toilet, or electricity. “What is the big deal about being the first person to receive an Aadhaar card? I do not see it as an achievement. It is not like I won a lottery. The tribal ministers in power did nothing for the tribal community, who are the majority here, but they visit without any guilt seeking votes,” Sonawane had said in an interview.



Ranjana, a daily wager, earns her living by selling toys at village fairs. She said she wanted to go to the Sarangkheda fair to set up a toy shop there, but couldn't because I have no money to travel. Ranjana's husband, Sadashiv, is also a daily wager; along with his wife, he somehow manages to run the family and look after their three kids.



Aadhaar card project



The Aadhaar card project, India's unique identification system, started its official rollout with the issuance of the first Aadhaar number on September 29, 2010. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was established in January 2009, aiming to cover 600 million residents by 2014. Following a government transition in 2014, the project expanded, with efforts to link Aadhaar to various services and establish legal backing. The Aadhaar program has undergone significant developments since its inception, with over 1.38 billion Aadhaar numbers issued, driving India's digital and financial inclusion initiatives.

