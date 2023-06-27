Search icon
Who is Inayat Randhawa, Navjot Singh Sidhu's future daughter-in-law? Know her army connection

Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced her soon-to-be daughter-in-law via a Twitter post. Know who is Inayat Randhawa.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu recently introduced his would-be daughter-in-law on the social media platform Twitter. He posted a photo from a family trip with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, son Karan Sidhu, and the soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Inayat Randhawa.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu shared her photograph with the family members along with the caption: “The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother…. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of Mother Ganges, a new beginning, introducing our would-be daughter-in-law Inayat Randhawa. They exchanged promise bands.”

Who is Inayat Randhawa?

Inayat Randhawa is set to marry Karan. Reportedly, Inayat Randhawa is the daughter of Manindar Randhawa who is an Army personnel. Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Director of the Defence Service Welfare Department. Randhawa is a resident of Patiala, Punjab and both these families are reportedly close to each other.  

