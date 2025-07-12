Who is Inaam-Ul-Haq? Singer who worked with Tennis player Radhika Yadav in music video denies any connection to murder, reveals 'we never...'

Amid speculations and rumours, a music video is surfacing around the internet, starring deceased Radhika Yadav in a romantic track titled Karwaan, also featuring actor Inaam-ul-Haq. He has denied reports alleging any connection to Radhika Yadav's murder.

The chilling murder of Tennis player Radhika Yadav, 25, by his own father has shocked the nation. Deepak Yadav allegedly fired 3 bullets on Radhika at their residence in Gurugram. While the exact reason of the murder is still a mystery, Deepak Yadav has been arrested by the police. The police is now investigating on various angles. Amid speculations and rumours, a music video is surfacing around the internet, starring deceased Radhika Yadav in a romantic track titled Karwaan, also featuring actor Inaam-ul-Haq. Many people on social media are now linking the murder of Radhika Yadav to this music video, alleging 'love jihad angle'.

Who is Inaam-Ul-Haq?

Inam-Ul-Haq is Mumbai based artist and singer, having around 8K followers on Instagram. hailing from Aligarh, Inaam makes music videos on social media. In one of his video 'Karwaan', Radhika Yadav was the main lead.

While talking to Media, Inaam-ul-Haq, co-actor of the late tennis player Radhika Yadav has denied any reports alleging any connection to Radhika Yadav's murder. Inaam-ul-Haq said that many false rumours are spreading about any relationship between him and Radhika, giving it a communal angle, clarifying that they both had not been in touch after the video shoot.

He said, "I met her (Radhika) for the first time in the Tennis Premier League, which was held in Delhi. After that, I met her in a music video. She was an actor to me. I have worked with many actresses... She just came for the shooting of the music video, and then she left... We just gave her a good luck amount. The production of the video was unpaid. After that, we never contacted."

"This incident is being given a Hindu-Muslim angle too. I don't know why it is being done. I don't have to do anything with this case... Radhika has no social media. There is just a video clip on YouTube; that's why it is being highlighted repeatedly," he added.

In the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that Radhika Yadav's father was against Radhika's tTennis academy as she asked his father Rs 2 crores for her academy. Deepak made Rs 17 lakhs per month through rent, as per reports. While other angle was that Deepak was frustrated from the taunts of people for being financially dependent on his daughter. While, one angle is that Deepak was against Radhika Yadav posting reels on social media. Deepak has confessed to have arguments with his daughter just before the incident.