Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Former IPS officer attempts suicide after being duped of Rs 8 crore in cyber fraud
New Axis in South Asia? Pakistan–Bangladesh defence pact that may pose security threat to India
Fake IMEI numbers, spare parts...: Delhi Police bust major fake Samsung phone racket, arrest 4 accused
Salman Khan breaks the internet as he flaunts ripped physique ahead of 60th birthday: 'Wish I could look like this when...'
UPSC EPFO Result 2025 declared for APFC and EO/AO; get direct LINK of PDF here
Delhi environment minister issues warning to private firms defying 50% work-from-home rule, ‘In case of complaint we will...’
Will Pat Cummins break Imran Khan's major Test record in Boxing Day Test in Melbourne?
UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's love for Indian culture: 'She wears ghaghra choli, calls herself...'
Who is Motaleb Sikder? Another student leader shot at in Bangladesh after Osman Hadi's killing; he played key role in...
INDIA
He was shifted to the hospital in critical condition, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said. Chahal was one of the accused in the 2015 police firing case related to anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot district of Punjab.
Amar Singh Chahal, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, attempted suicide on Monday. In a purported note, Chahal wrote that he had been duped of Rs 8.1 crore by cyber thugs posing as wealth management advisors. He was shifted to the hospital in critical condition, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said. Chahal was one of the accused in the 2015 police firing case related to anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot district of Punjab.
In his 12-page-long note, addressed to Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Chahal alleged that fraudsters operated through WhatsApp and Telegram groups, and falsely claimed having links with reputed banks. The thugs lured investors by promising unusually high returns through stock trading, IPO allotments, OTC trades, and so-called "quantitative funds." The former officer alleged that fake dashboards were created to show inflated profits. He further stated that the scam was highly organised and urged authorities to thoroughly investigate it. He added that except for the alleged scammers, no one else was responsible for his decision to harm himself.
Chahal, a native of Punjab's Mansa district, had retired as an inspector general (IG) after holding several key positions in the state's police force. He also served as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Patiala Range, overseeing police operations across the region. However, his career remained overshadowed by legal troubles linked to the 2015 police firing case. He is among the several accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents, where people protesting against sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) were fired upon, resulting in two deaths.