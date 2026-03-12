FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?

WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?

Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert

Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win

Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies

LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees

This Priyanka Chopra's film creates history, becomes most-watched film, beats Citadel, Red Notice, Love Actually 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film's director breaks

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

Indore Rural Police raided a farmhouse in Mhow and busted an alleged gambling racket, arresting 18 people and seizing over Rs 13 lakh in cash, mobile phones and vehicles. The property is reportedly registered to IAS officer Vandana Vaidya.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major crackdown early Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police raided a farmhouse in the Mhow area of Indore and uncovered an alleged gambling operation. The raid took place at a property located in Awalipura village under the Manpur police station jurisdiction.

Authorities said the action followed a tip-off from an informant who reported that gambling activities had been taking place at the farmhouse for some time.

Tip-off Leads to Early Morning Raid

According to officials, the police received credible information about a large gambling gathering at Kothi Niwas Farmhouse in Awalipura. Acting on the intelligence, senior officers directed a special team to conduct a raid at the location.

When the police team reached the farmhouse, they found the main gate locked. However, voices from inside indicated that people were present. Officers then entered the premises from the rear side of the property and discovered several individuals playing cards on the veranda.

The police quickly surrounded the area and detained those present at the site.

Cash, Vehicles and Mobile Phones Seized

During the operation, officers arrested 18 individuals allegedly involved in the gambling activity. However, six others managed to escape in the darkness before the police could apprehend them.

Authorities recovered Rs 13,67,971 in cash from the scene along with 52 sets of playing cards, 10 new decks of cards, 30 mobile phones and two cars. According to police estimates, the total value of the seized items is approximately Rs 28,67,971.

Umakant Chaudhary said the raid was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and that teams have been deployed to track down those who fled the scene.

IAS Officer Vandana Vaidya

Police sources stated that the farmhouse where the gambling was allegedly taking place is registered in the name of Vandana Vaidya and her husband Ambrish Vaidya. Vandana Vaidya currently serves as the Managing Director of the Finance Development Corporation.

However, officials have not yet commented on whether the officer or her family had any direct involvement in the activities that took place at the property. Attempts to reach her for a response have so far been unsuccessful.

Alleged Mastermind on the Run

Investigators believe the gambling operation was being organised by Jagdish Rathore, also known as Kubda, who is currently absconding. Police claim that Rathore frequently arranges gambling gatherings at different locations.

Authorities said the event was initially planned for March 1 but was later rescheduled to March 10. Search operations are underway to locate Rathore and several other suspects who fled during the raid.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'
Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film's director breaks
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India
WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?
WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children, details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement