Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested

INDIA
Indore Rural Police raided a farmhouse in Mhow and busted an alleged gambling racket, arresting 18 people and seizing over Rs 13 lakh in cash, mobile phones and vehicles. The property is reportedly registered to IAS officer Vandana Vaidya.
In a major crackdown early Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police raided a farmhouse in the Mhow area of Indore and uncovered an alleged gambling operation. The raid took place at a property located in Awalipura village under the Manpur police station jurisdiction.
Authorities said the action followed a tip-off from an informant who reported that gambling activities had been taking place at the farmhouse for some time.
According to officials, the police received credible information about a large gambling gathering at Kothi Niwas Farmhouse in Awalipura. Acting on the intelligence, senior officers directed a special team to conduct a raid at the location.
When the police team reached the farmhouse, they found the main gate locked. However, voices from inside indicated that people were present. Officers then entered the premises from the rear side of the property and discovered several individuals playing cards on the veranda.
The police quickly surrounded the area and detained those present at the site.
During the operation, officers arrested 18 individuals allegedly involved in the gambling activity. However, six others managed to escape in the darkness before the police could apprehend them.
Authorities recovered Rs 13,67,971 in cash from the scene along with 52 sets of playing cards, 10 new decks of cards, 30 mobile phones and two cars. According to police estimates, the total value of the seized items is approximately Rs 28,67,971.
Umakant Chaudhary said the raid was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and that teams have been deployed to track down those who fled the scene.
Police sources stated that the farmhouse where the gambling was allegedly taking place is registered in the name of Vandana Vaidya and her husband Ambrish Vaidya. Vandana Vaidya currently serves as the Managing Director of the Finance Development Corporation.
However, officials have not yet commented on whether the officer or her family had any direct involvement in the activities that took place at the property. Attempts to reach her for a response have so far been unsuccessful.
Investigators believe the gambling operation was being organised by Jagdish Rathore, also known as Kubda, who is currently absconding. Police claim that Rathore frequently arranges gambling gatherings at different locations.
Authorities said the event was initially planned for March 1 but was later rescheduled to March 10. Search operations are underway to locate Rathore and several other suspects who fled during the raid.