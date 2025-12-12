FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...

IAS Supriya Sahu has been selected in the 'Inspiration and Action' category for her 'pioneering and long-standing work' on major environmental challenges in India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...
IAS Supriya Sahu has been conferred the UN Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth award for 2025, the highest environmental honour bestowed by the United Nations. Sahu has been selected in the 'Inspiration and Action' category for her 'pioneering and long-standing work' on major environmental challenges in India. The IAS officer received the award at a ceremony in Nairobi on Wednesday. UNEP said this year's laureates are among the leading global voices addressing the 'triple planetary crisis' of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution and waste.

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu?

IAS Supriya Sahu is a 1991‑batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre. She is currently the additional chief secretary in the Tamil Nadu government's environment department. The IAS officer has a 30-year career as a public servant and has worked closely on India's biodiversity.

She is credited with launching a highly successful grassroots environment campaign, 'Operation Blue Mountain' in 2000 to eliminate single-use plastic from the Nilgiris District, where she served as the District Collector. She has received the prestigious 'Best Collector Award' and the 'Green Award' by the Tamil Nadu Government for her work.

IAS Supriya Sahu's work

In recent years, Sahu has introduced the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, a not-for-profit focused on coastal resilience, and a series of projects to tackle urban heat and rising cooling demand. Under her leadership, the state has doubled its mangrove cover, expanded its wetlands from one to 20, and launched the USD 60 million Endangered Species Conservation Fund. UNEP also highlighted her recent work on sustainable cooling as a model for a warming world.

Sahu’s love for nature

Sahu’s love for nature started in her early childhood, when her family travelled around the country for her father's job. She adores elephants, and her Instagram account is filled with posts about them.

UN's Champions of the Earth award

Started in 2005, the annual Champions of the Earth award has recognised innovators and leaders who are driving transformative economic, political and societal change, fighting environmental injustice and defending natural resources.

