The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav in a money-laundering case, official sources said, PTI reported. While Hans was arrested from Patna, Yadav was taken into custody by the central agency from Delhi under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The arrests were preceded by fresh ED searches on Friday.

Who is IAS officer Sanjeev Hans?

IAS Hans is a 1997-batch officer of the Bihar cadre. He has served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department. The money-laundering case against him and former RJD MLA stems from an FIR of the Bihar Police.

He is originally from Punjab. After completing his graduation in engineering, he began preparing for the UPSC exam. Hans was influenced by his father, who was a PCS officer. Hans worked hard to achieve his goal and became an IAS officer.

After his training, he started his administrative career as the SDM of Banka district in Bihar. Over the years, he held prominent positions, including the post of Collector in various districts of Bihar. His career saw him rise to the position of Secretary and CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

