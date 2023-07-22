Who is IAS Ranu Sahu, arrested by ED in Chhattisgarh's alleged coal levy scam?

After being detained, Sahu, who was working as the state agriculture department's director, was brought before a judge, who sentenced her to three days in ED custody.

Ranu Sahu, an IAS officer, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in Chhattisgarh in connection with a money laundering investigation involving an alleged coal levy scam in the state, according to officials. After being detained, Sahu, who was working as the state agriculture department's director, was brought before a judge, who sentenced her to three days in ED custody. Her arrest in the case makes her the second IAS officer in the state.

A day after the central organisation carried out raids at her location, she was arrested. She later appeared in court for a PMLA case hearing, where she was sentenced to three days in ED custody, according to ED's attorney Saurabh Pandey.

The order was issued by the court of Additional District and Session Judge Ajay Singh Rajput. A probe into the matter established Sahu's complicity in the money-laundering offence. Sahu had previously held the positions of Raigarh and Korba collector. She was found to have Rs 5.52 crore worth of immovable property continues from the crime, according to Pandey.

The court gave the agency custody of her until July 25, despite the ED's request for a 14-day custody period, he continued. Sahu's attorney, Faizal Rizvi, told reporters earlier that she was detained on totally fabricated charges.

"From October of last year to January of this year, she associated with the central agency in the claimed coal levy case and showed up whenever she was called. She was never called by the ED after January. According to the facts, she was not involved in the alleged crime, he said.

Her parents are the owners of the properties that have been linked to Sahu under the PMLA. He claimed that although the ED claimed the profits of crime were from 2020, these properties date from before 2019. We objected to the ED's request for a 14-day custodial remand, Rizvi continued.

She argued that the action taken against her was "politically motivated," and she asked the court not to place her in ED custody, he continued. Sahu, an IAS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre and a 2010 graduate, is currently serving as the director of the state agriculture department.

She had previously worked as the district collector for the coal-rich Korba and Raigarh districts. On Friday, raids were conducted by the ED at her Raipur home. As part of its investigation into the alleged coal levy case, the ED raided her premises previously and attached her assets.

As Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer from the 2009 batch, was detained last year, she is the next IAS officer in the state to be detained in connection with the case. The ED had asserted in a statement that a cartel made up of senior bureaucrats, businesspeople, politicians, and middlemen was extorting an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne for every tonne of coal transported in the state. This, they claimed, was part of a "massive scam" involving coal transportation in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from PTI)