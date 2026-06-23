FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case

Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-cr fraud case

Lucknow Coaching Fire: Rajnath Singh Meets Victims, Relatives Of Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire | Yogi

Lucknow Coaching Fire: Rajnath Singh Meets Victims, Relatives Of Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire | Yogi

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case

The CBI took over the case following a referral from the Haryana Government. The agency said its probe revealed that accounts for the two departments were opened in breach of Haryana Finance Department rules, and funds were moved into them in amounts exceeding the allowed limits.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 11:20 AM IST

Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case
IAS Pankaj Aggarwal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal over alleged diversion of government funds from Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) accounts. The accounts were held at IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh.

Aggarwal, who was serving as Principal Secretary of the School Education and Agriculture departments at the time, was taken into custody on June 22. He will be presented in court on Tuesday.

What is the case?

The CBI took over the case following a referral from the Haryana Government. The agency said its probe revealed that accounts for the two departments were opened in breach of Haryana Finance Department rules, and funds were moved into them in amounts exceeding the allowed limits.

According to the CBI, these accounts were opened while Aggarwal was Principal Secretary, and fraudulent transactions through them resulted in the diversion of government money. This caused a total loss of Rs 60.54 crore to the state. The agency added that it gathered incriminating evidence against the officer during the investigation.

It may be recalled that the CBI had taken over the investigation from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, at the request of the State Government. The fraud at these two departments involved misappropriation of approximately Rs. 60.54 Crores, forming part of a larger scam at the Sector 32 IDFC First Bank branch, in which funds to the tune of Rs. 504 crores of 8 Haryana Government departments were siphoned off and routed to shell entities.

17 accused arrested so far

The CBI took charge of the investigation from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau after the state government requested it. So far, chargesheets have been filed against 17 accused. They include six officials from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government officials, two companies, and six private individuals.

Senior IAS officer RK Singh, who was arrested in this case in relation to misappropriation in Municipal corporation Panchkula, has been remanded to judicial custody after the expiry of his police remand.

It may further be recalled that CBI has also taken over 2 other cases from the Chandigarh Union Territory - one about Chandigarh Smart City (CSCL)/ Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and another of CREST Chandigarh. One chargesheet each in these cases has also been filed by the CBI.

Chargesheet filed against 5 bankers 

CBI has chrargesheeted five bankers, one CSCL official and one private person in the CSCL case; and five bankers, two CREST officials, four private persons and two companies in the CREST case.

Further, one senior IFoS officer has already been arrested in the CREST Case.

The CBI says it is committed to holding all those involved accountable and to fully tracing the path of the diverted public funds.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case
Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-cr fraud case
'Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt ko Lock Upp ka experience hai': Riteish Deshmukh loses cool on journalist's question: 'Aapke sawaal ka jawaab de ke...'
'Salman, Sanjay ko Lock Upp ka experience hai': Riteish Deshmukh loses cool
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph after India's Got Latent S2: Watch
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari can't stop laughing as Samay Raina gifts them his autograph
Will Kylian Mbappe overtake Lionel Messi's World Cup tally? France manager predicts
Will Kylian Mbappe overtake Lionel Messi's World Cup tally one day?
Why Sensex, Nifty trading steadily? Banking stocks rise, IT under pressure; what investors should note
Why Sensex, Nifty trading steadily? What investors should note
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement