Who is IAS Pankaj Aggarwal? CBI arrests senior officer in Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fund misappropriation case

The CBI took over the case following a referral from the Haryana Government. The agency said its probe revealed that accounts for the two departments were opened in breach of Haryana Finance Department rules, and funds were moved into them in amounts exceeding the allowed limits.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal over alleged diversion of government funds from Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) accounts. The accounts were held at IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh.

Aggarwal, who was serving as Principal Secretary of the School Education and Agriculture departments at the time, was taken into custody on June 22. He will be presented in court on Tuesday.

What is the case?

The CBI took over the case following a referral from the Haryana Government. The agency said its probe revealed that accounts for the two departments were opened in breach of Haryana Finance Department rules, and funds were moved into them in amounts exceeding the allowed limits.

According to the CBI, these accounts were opened while Aggarwal was Principal Secretary, and fraudulent transactions through them resulted in the diversion of government money. This caused a total loss of Rs 60.54 crore to the state. The agency added that it gathered incriminating evidence against the officer during the investigation.

It may be recalled that the CBI had taken over the investigation from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, at the request of the State Government. The fraud at these two departments involved misappropriation of approximately Rs. 60.54 Crores, forming part of a larger scam at the Sector 32 IDFC First Bank branch, in which funds to the tune of Rs. 504 crores of 8 Haryana Government departments were siphoned off and routed to shell entities.

17 accused arrested so far

The CBI took charge of the investigation from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau after the state government requested it. So far, chargesheets have been filed against 17 accused. They include six officials from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government officials, two companies, and six private individuals.

Senior IAS officer RK Singh, who was arrested in this case in relation to misappropriation in Municipal corporation Panchkula, has been remanded to judicial custody after the expiry of his police remand.

It may further be recalled that CBI has also taken over 2 other cases from the Chandigarh Union Territory - one about Chandigarh Smart City (CSCL)/ Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and another of CREST Chandigarh. One chargesheet each in these cases has also been filed by the CBI.

Chargesheet filed against 5 bankers

CBI has chrargesheeted five bankers, one CSCL official and one private person in the CSCL case; and five bankers, two CREST officials, four private persons and two companies in the CREST case.

Further, one senior IFoS officer has already been arrested in the CREST Case.

The CBI says it is committed to holding all those involved accountable and to fully tracing the path of the diverted public funds.